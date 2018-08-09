Pets put their best paw forward to benefit SHS

■ STAFF REPORT

Suncoast Humane Society is looking for its next “top model” to star in its 2019 Pet Calendar. The calendars are a major fundraiser for the organization, raising top dollars to benefit dogs, cats, and other small animals that live at Suncoast Humane Society until they can find their forever homes.

Hundreds of animal lovers submit photos of their beloved pets, vying for the front and back covers, plus the 12 “Pet of the Month” spots. All other qualified photo entries will appear throughout the monthly pages of the calendar.

The entry fee is $25 per photo, which includes a complimentary 2019 calendar. There is no limit on the number of photos that can be entered. Submissions must be received no later than August 31, 2018, and can be entered at humane.org or by mail or in person at Suncoast Humane Society, 6781 San Casa Drive, Englewood, Florida 34224. Winners will be announced on the website on September 14, 2018.

The community is also encouraged to support the animals and programs of Suncoast Humane Society by voting for their favorite photo. The on-line voting leaderboard can be accessed at humane.org. Votes are $1 each, with a five vote ($5) minimum. Voting also ends August 31, 2018. Current favorites on the leaderboard include dogs, a green parrot, a mouse in his house, a rabbit, and several cats. Calendars will be available beginning November 2018. In order to help as many animals as possible, a $5 – 10 donation per calendar is recommended.

For more information contact Suncoast Humane Society at (941) 474‐7884 or visit humane.org.