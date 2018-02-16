The passing of a legend: Goodbye, Freddy

■ STAFF REPORT

On Tuesday, Feb. 13 Freddy Futch passed away in his South Gulf Cove home. He will be sorely missed. His complete obit will run at a later date, but in his honor we are running this story, originally printed on October 12, 1990, written by Marilyn Hoeckel.

The Futch boys grew up on the water. Boating and fishing were second nature to them.

“I could run a boat before I could ride a bicycle,” Freddy Futch said.

His passion for boats got young Freddy into trouble one time.

“When I was 6 I stole my daddy’s boat and ran it out to Gasparilla Pass,” he said. “I ran it aground and got sand in the motor. Everyone thought I was drowned. Raymond Lowe and my dad finally found me and towed the boat in. My dad never beat me or even yelled at me. He made me watch while he took the engine apart and put it back together. And I never did it again.”

Freddy’s dad and brothers all returned to Gasparilla after the war, to a village that was dying. Walter Gault had moved the fishery over to the mainland, in Placida, and there were few families left in the little village.

“My dad had $300 in his pocket,” Freddy said. “He went to Walter Gault, and Gault put him back in the fish business.”

Gault financed Sug’s boats and nets, thereby enabling Sug to make a living, while benefitting from his business at the same time.

The main commercial fish in those days was mullet. Freddy said that on a normal spring tide, anywhere from 40,000 to 75,000 pounds of mullet were caught. Occasionally there were huge catches.

“Uncle Charlie once caught 135,000 pounds stop-netting on a set of spring tides,” Freddy said. That effort took about six or seven men working for a week.

The mouth of Coral Creek, Turtle Bay and Bull Bay were popular places to fish for mullet.

Stop nets were tar-soaked cotton nets which, when hung straight down from the top of the mangrove stakes driven in the waterbed and weighted down with leads, literally stopped mullet cold. Mullet can jump pretty high, but this method of netting kept them inside the net.

The way in which the captain and his crew got paid for their efforts was straightforward.

“Walter Gault took one-third of the catch, the captain took one-third, and the remaining third was divided up among the crew,” Freddy said.

Mullet sold for half a cent a pound in the 1940s, he recalled.

After awhile Sug decided he wanted to be a fishing guide as well as a commercial fisherman, so Gault loaned him the money to buy a guide boat (or two). Freddy said back in those days the prime time for guides was in the winter, January through March, unlike today when the guides do most of their business during tarpon season.

Sug and the other men like him who fished commercially as well as guiding worked September through early December fishing for mullet, then worked during the winter fishing the tourists.

From April through June the guides concentrated on tarpon fishing, Freddy said, but tarpon fishing had yet to come into its own as a predominant island industry in the 1940s.

“The trend started changing in the 1950s,” he said.

Freddy said the major hotels on the island closed down after April 15.

“My daddy, after the war, asked Gasparilla Inn Manager Emory Dunn to please make sure the Inn’s cottages were available to the guides for their charters during tarpon season, from April 15th on,” he said. “The Inn agreed.”

The only place before that for charters to stay during tarpon season were the Palmetto Inn and the Sprott Hotel, he said. After the war, the Boca Grande Hotel also made some rooms available.

On the transition from rowing to gas engines in the tarpon industry, Freddy recollected, “The early boats had five- horsepower engines, and they were direct drive – no clutch – they could only go forward.”

He said the rods were 10 feet long and the reels were huge.

“They used 36-thread line,” he said. “That’s the equivalent of 108-pound test line.”

When asked what kind of man his father was, Freddy said, “My dad had a heart of gold. He was a man’s man. What kind of man was he? I’ll tell you this: He ran whiskey during Prohibition, from Cuba to Placida, in a custom-made whiskey-running boat. He made a fortune. And after Prohibition ended he was broke. What does that tell you?”

In 1956, after a 15-year absence from Gasparilla Island during which he graduated from high school in Tampa in 1950 and served four years in the U.S. Coast Guard on an air-sea rescue patrol boat out of Savannah, Ga., Freddy Futch returned to the island of his father and grandfather.

Even though he had left the island when he was 8, he said Boca Grande was always home to him.

“I came home and started guiding,” he said. He was 23, and he’s been doing it ever since.

He brought his wife, Thelma, and 6-month-old daughter Marvine with him, and they lived above the old post office on 4th Street in downtown Boca Grande. He began his guiding career working for his uncle Lonnie on his two boats – the Boots and the Mary S.

“I had spent every summer working for Dad, so I thought I knew it all,” he laughed. “But every year I realized just how little I really knew.”

Freddy said the only two Boca Grande guides he knows who have been guiding longer than he has are Bo Smith and Jimmy Mobley.

“Bo and Jimmy are probably the best fishing guides on the West Coast of Florida, no question about it,” he said.

High praise form a man who is so highly thought of amongst his clientele that he can modestly boast that in more than one case, he has fished three generations of a single family.

“My daddy taught me to give it all, no matter what you do,” he said. “He taught me to give an honest day’s work for an honest day’s pay, and he taught me that family is the most important thing in life. He would tell me he didn’t care what I did in life, but whatever I was going to do, to be the best there is. And that’s how I’ve tried to live.”