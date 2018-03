■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Lighthouse United Methodist Church spring pancake breakfasts will be happening on Thursdays, beginning March 8 through April 12.

Stop by and enjoy a delicious breakfast of pancakes, sausages, eggs and grits from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.

The United Methodist Church is located at 300 Gilchrist Avenue in Boca Grande. The food will be served in the fellowship hall at the church.