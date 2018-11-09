Organizations partner to support recovery of snook

■ FLORIDA FISH AND WILDLIFE CONSERVATION COMMISSION

Coastal Conservation Association Florida (CCA Florida) is partnering with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and Mote Marine Laboratory (Mote) to address the loss to the snook population on the Southwest Coast as a result of the red tide event.

The two-year initiative includes raising and releasing 10,000 hatchery-reared juvenile snook along Florida’s Southwest Coast and will launch in April 2019 following the Florida red tide bloom and when waters are determined to be safe. Fundraising for the program, a cost of over $440,000, will include outreach to the community through an Adopt-A-Snook program and the formation of additional private-nonprofit partnerships.

Anglers can become engaged by joining CCA Florida at JoinCCA.org. For more information visit the CCA Facebook page or ccaflorida.org.