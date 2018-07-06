One stolen car, 10 vehicle burglaries reported July 3

■ STAFF REPORT

During the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 3 items from at least 10 island vehicles were reported as stolen, and a car was stolen.

According to the incident log from the Lee County Sheriff’s Office, car burglaries were reported on Wheeler Road, E. Railroad Avenue and Tarpon Ave.

According to the victims, items taken from some of the vehicles included a gun, money, fishing poles and other miscellaneous items.

The vehicle was stolen from the 100 block of 1st Street E. but was recovered later in Cape Haze, on Gaspar Drive.

Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office police logs indicated that within the same time frame there were burglaries and thefts reported on Longview Road, Spaniard’s Road, Boundary Boulevard, Gaspar Drive and Green Dolphin Drive in Cape Haze and Rotonda.

It is believed that the incidents are all correlated.

No arrests have been made at this time.

Deputies urge everyone on the island to lock their vehicles, even if they are considered to be in a “safe” location.