Obituary: William ‘Bill’ Elliott

William “Bill” Elliott, 91, passed away on October 18, 2018. He was surrounded by family.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Roger, his son, Billy; his grandson, John B. Myers; and son-in-law Dr John Myers.

Bill is survived by his wife of 70 years, Betty Jo; his daughters, Barbara Elliott, Bonny E Hoff, Beverly Bucher (Ernie), Beth Myers and Becky Smith (Sheldon); grandchildren Rhonda Matsen, Stacy Seitz, Marsha Hoff, Kelly Lovelady; great-grandchildren Tyler (Lyndzi ) and Haley Matsen; and two great-great grandsons, Victor and Johnnie.

Bill was a gunner in the Navy.

He worked at Island Bike ‘n’ Beach from its inception, in a small trailer renting rolled blades. He loved working there for 11 years. Many islanders use to stop by for one of his generous and genuine hugs.

No funeral plans have been planned at this time.