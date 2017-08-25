Obituary Patricia Heisel

Patricia Ann Heisel, 84, died July 30, 2017, at her home at Walloon Lake, Michigan, surrounded by her husband of 61 years and five children, after a brief and brave fight against acute myeloid leukemia.

Pat and her husband, William, split their time between Boca Grande and Walloon Lake.

Pat enjoyed volunteer work tutoring migrant workers’ children in Arcadia, Florida. Pat was also active in the Boca Grande Woman’s Club. Pat’s greatest joys were her friends and family.

Pat is survived by her husband, William Heisel; five children – Heidi Heisel, BSN, William Jr. (Kellee) Heisel, MD, Julie (Hugh) Sullivan, JD, James (Diane) Heisel, MD, and Jane (Paul Badalich) Heisel, MD; and twelve grandchildren – Bill, Michael and Ian Crimmins, Scott, Haylee and Patrick Heisel, Megan and Hugh Sullivan, Erica and Curtis Heisel, and Johanna and Will Badalich.

There will be a memorial mass in Boca Grande this fall.

In lieu of flowers, the Heisel family suggests memorial donations to the Roundup River Ranch in Colorado, a camp for children with serious and life-threatening illnesses. (roundupriverranch.org.)

A full obituary can be found at stonefuneralhomeinc.com.