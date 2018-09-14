Obituary Nancy Gaffney

Nancy (Buddy) Gaffney, 76, beloved wife of David M. Gaffney, died on Sunday, September 2, 2018 surrounded by her family and some dear friends. Born in Los Angeles, Calif., she was the daughter of the late Edward C. and Juliette (Adams) Buddy of Westport, Conn. She graduated from Staples High School in Westport before attending Garland Junior College in Boston. Nancy was a long-time resident of Hamilton, Mass. and Boca Grande. Nancy was a strong, vibrant, exuberant and resilient woman with an incredible sense of humor and remarkable style. She placed high value on authenticity and fun and sought both with full force.

She launched her career in fashion on 7th Avenue in New York City at the age of 18. Through hard work and perseverance, she made her mark at Tanner of North Carolina. After she married David and saw their children off to college, she resumed her career as a direct sales consultant, first with Doncaster, a Division of Tanner, and then for the Worth Collection where she was frequently honored as one of the company’s top performers.

Nancy also spent several years on an advisory board for a breast cancer support program at Mass General Hospital.

Nancy’s proudest achievement was raising her three children with David and maintaining the beautiful Hamilton home their grandchildren affectionately call Grandèe Land. She filled this home with her joyous spirit, often entertaining friends and family around beautiful meals she planned and cooked with pure love. She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

In addition to her husband, with whom she shared 48 years of marriage, she is survived by her daughter, Brooke C. G. Redmond, and her husband, Patrick, of Concord, Mass.; her son, Todd M. Gaffney, and his wife, Sarah, of Richmond, Va.; her son, Trent T. Gaffney, of Essex, Mass.; her grandchildren, Benjamin W. Redmond, William T. M. Redmond, Gretchen C. Gaffney and Spencer M. Gaffney; her sister, Julie de Wolff, and her husband, Harold, of Kennett Square, Pa.; her sister Kate Thornton, and her husband, Randolph, of Vero Beach and Quonochontaug, R.I.; her brother, Mason A. Buddy of Salem; and numerous, nieces, nephews, and cousins in the Buddy, Peltz, Cox, and Perry families. She was also the sister of the late Michael V. Buddy who is survived by his wife, Betsey, of Greenwich, Conn.

A celebration of Nancy’s life will be held in Manchester by the Sea, Mass. on September 22. All relatives and friends of the family are invited to attend. In honor of Nancy, joyful attire please. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made in her memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, Chicago, IL. pulmonaryfibrosis.org. Arrangements by the Campbell Funeral Home, 525 Cabot Street, Beverly.