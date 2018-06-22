OBITUARY: Mary Janice Shortuse

It is with heavy hearts that the loved ones of Mary Janice (Jan) Shortuse announce that she passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, June 8, 2018 while in the care of Hospice.

Jan was born in Champaign, Illinois on February 20, 1945 to Mary Lucille McNabb and Bryan Parks. She was raised in Pittsburgh, Pa. (Go Steelers!) and met her husband of 47 years, Joseph Keith Shortuse, there. Jan was a proud Army wife and stay-at-home mother, traveling with her family everywhere from El Paso, Texas to Leisure City, Fla. to Bitburg, Germany. Jan and Keith had two children, Amy and Jason, who were raised with an appreciation of history and education through their mother.

Jan loved animals and was known for nurturing baby birds back to health, helping turtles across the road and spoiling her own pets. She loved studying her family tree and was incredibly proud to be of Scottish descent (her lineage could be traced directly back to Mary, Queen of Scots). She also loved reading historical fiction and nonfiction (and will always be remembered for her reading glasses either perched upon her nose or hanging from her neck), shopping for the perfect ensemble and keeping up with current events.

When she was a younger woman she and Keith loved getting together with friends from the base and partying on the weekends, not to mention traveling around Europe to find a castle she had not yet visited. Once Keith retired from the military the couple made Port Charlotte their home where they spent time working around the house, taking the boat around Charlotte Harbor and loving on their grandchildren.

Some of the family’s favorite memories of Jan include her in her ever-present hair curlers, her love of the cats at Fishermen’s Village, Styrofoam cups with lipstick around the edges, visits to Golden Corral with the grandkids, stories of talking dogs, going thrift shopping and to the library, watching Winnie the Pooh on the boat, Skyping bedtime stories to her grandchildren, writing poetry and buzzing around in her old Mazda Miata.

She will be forever remembered for her beauty, her quick wit and amazing intelligence, and her capacity for great, great love.

Jan is survived by her husband, Joseph Keith Shortuse; children Jason Parks (Marcy) Shortuse of Port Charlotte and Amy Rebecca (Phil) Adolph of Okemos, Mich.; grandchildren Justin Brian Adolph, Jessica Kate Adolph, Rowyn Gwyn Shortuse, Cameron Jacob Adolph, Keagan Russell Shortuse, Eirinn Winter Shortuse, Rory Skye Shortuse, Piper Robin Shortuse; and great-grandchildren Rebecca Grace and Katherine Lilly Adolph. She is also survived by her sister, Julie (Jim) Bailey of Delaware.

A private memorial service will be held in Port Charlotte.