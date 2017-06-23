Obituary: John Gallwey Carter

John Gallwey Carter, 26, residing briefly in Ann Arbor, Michigan, passed away on June 9, 2017.

John was born on July 29, 1990 to John Elliot and Gael Gallwey Carter in Tampa, Florida. John was a graduate of Jesuit High School and attended Babson College and Southern Connecticut State University.

He was an entrepreneur who formed a company called Evolution Technology while still in high school, to provide in-home computer services and to build gaming computers.

As a software engineer, John recently founded an information technology company, Recovery Management Technology.

He was an avid car enthusiast and was a five-year member of the Sports Car Club of America. He raced in several competitive racing classes, including Formula Enterprise and Spec Miata.

He raced in the Central Florida and Southeast divisions, as well the Majors Tour and National Run-off Championships. His racing highlights included winning the ITA class American Road Racing Championship and setting track records at Sebring, Daytona, Road Atlanta and Roebling Road, among others.

John is survived by his parents, John and Gael Carter; his sister, Gael Carter Ragone and brother-in-law Michael Ragone; his sister Katherine, currently residing in Japan; and his brother Robert, all of Tampa. He also leaves his paternal grandmother, Hope Elliot Carter of New Canaan, Connecticut and his maternal grandparents, Fred and Sayo Gallwey of Tampa.

He leaves behind his beloved dog, Wushu.

Further, John is survived by a host of uncles and aunts and his 30 cousins.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Hoyt Funeral Home in New Canaan, Conn. The funeral will be held on friday, June 23, 2017 at Lakeview Cemetery in New Canaan.

A private memorial service will follow at the home of Hope Carter in New Canaan.

For online condolences, please visit hoytfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, a memorial donation may be made to the Crohn’s and Colitis Foundation at crohnscolitisfoundation.org.