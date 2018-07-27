Obituary Jay H. Wein

Jay H. Wein, loving husband and caring father, longtime resident of Shorewood, Minn. died on July 16, 2018 in Chanhassen, Minn. at the age of 85. Jay is survived by his wife of 61 years, Sharon Lee Wein, and by his children; Douglas Wein and wife Tracy of Westcliffe, Colo., Patricia Bazany of Chanhassen, Minn., Steve Wein and wife Mary of Chaska, Minn.; by his grandchildren; Martine Willett and husband Tyler, Clayton Wein, Elizabeth Bazany, Margaret Bazany, Sommer Wein, Shane Wein; and by his great-grandchild. Lily Willett.

Jay was preceded in death by his parents Edward C. And Estella Wein of Webster, S.D. and his brother James Edward Wein of Phoenix, AZ.

After graduation from Webster High School, SD (1949) Jay farmed with his father until joining the US Army (1953). After serving he married Sharon Flanders (1956) and then attended the University of South Dakota.Upon graduation from the University he joined the Minneapolis office of Arthur Andersen & Co (1960).

He became a manager (1965), a partner (1970), managed the audit practice and then became managing partner of the Minneapolis office (1974). As managing partner Jay was a strong advocate of community involvement which included leadership roles in the United Way, YMCA, Junior Achievement and many other organizations. Under his leadership, the office grew from 250 to nearly 600 people. He retired in 1989.

Jay was awarded Distinguished Alumnus Awards from the Patterson School of Business (1971) and the University (1982). Jay also received an Honorary Doctorate of Law degree from the University (1986). Jay’s legacy at the University lives on through the annual scholarships awarded from the Jay and Sharon Wein Endowment of the University of South Dakota Foundation.

Jay loved long walks and travel with Sharon. For many years they wintered at their vacation home on the gulf coast near Placida, FL. His family and friends have fond memories of hunting, fishing and playing golf with Jay. He particularly treasured his annual family South Dakota pheasant hunts, Amthor waterfowl hunts, and his many fishing and hunting trips in Canada.

At Jay’s request a private family memorial will be held. Memorials can be sent to the Alzheimer’s Foundation Of America (alzfdn.org).