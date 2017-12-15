OBITUARY: Helen Johnson Palmer

Helen Johnson Palmer, 94, of Evanston, Ill. Devoted wife for 61 years of the late Robert Wayne Palmer; loving mother of Nancy (Steve Rothman) of Arlington, Mass. and David (Geralyn Emmerich) Palmer of Kildeer, Ill.; twin sister of the late Bernice Myers and sister of the late Kenneth Johnson; grandmother of Ben and Lily Rothman and Erik Palmer; Aunt Helen to Jon Myers, Jim Myers, Susan Myers Cameron, Paul Johnson, Susan Lampe, Robert Glenn. Graduate of Amundsen High School and Knox College.

Helen was an interior designer at Marshall Field & Co. She was a longtime member of Middlefork Tennis Club in Northfield, Ill. and the Boca Bay Pass Club in Boca Grande.

She was the first woman elected park commissioner in Northfield and an avid community volunteer.

She was beloved by all.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 2:30 p.m. in Elliott Chapel, Presbyterian Homes, 3131 Simpson Street, Evanston, Ill.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Chicago Botanic Garden or the Art Institute of Chicago.

Funeral information at (847) 998-1020.