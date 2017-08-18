Obituary: Gerry Getman

Gerry Getman, 70, of McMurray, Pennsylvania and Boca Grande, died unexpectedly Thursday, August 10, 2017.

He was the beloved husband of Katy Getman; loving father of Chrissy (Stephen) Martin and Mandy (Timothy) Cribbs; dear grandfather of Jameson Cribbs; and brother of the late Darold (Barbara) Getman. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

Mr. Getman retired from the chemistry field after many years.

He was an avid gardener, genealogist and collector of Steuben and Duncan Miller crystal. Family and friends are welcome from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday in Beinhauer Funeral Home, 2828 Washington Road, McMurray, 724-941-3211.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Monday, August 14 in St. Benedict the Abbott Church, McMurray.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to International Myeloma Foundation at www.myeloma.org, or to Multiple Myeloma Research Foundation at www.themmrf.org.

Condolences may be viewed and offered at www.beinhauer.com.