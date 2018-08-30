Obituary: Dylan Mitchell Edic

August 30, 2018
Dylan Mitchell Edic, 21, of Port Charlotte, FL; passed away suddenly on August 27, 2018.

He was born on May 9, 1997 in Port Charlotte, FL to Dennis M. and Melissa N. (Holsinger) Edic.

Dylan is a graduate of Lemon Bay High School where he played on the Foot Ball team. He enjoyed fishing, boating, beaching and all the things a young man could enjoy.

Dylan is survived by his parents; Dennis and Melissa Edic, one sister:; Cassandra (Cassey): maternal grandparents; Sandra Holsinger of Port Charlotte, Charles Holsinger of Englewood: paternal grandparents Robert and Linda Edic of Port Charlotte; uncle: Richard (Dawn) Holsinger: aunt; Darleen Edic and numerous cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Dylan’s life will be held at the Crowninshield Community House on Sunday, Sept. 2 at 1 p.m. Please bring a side dish or dessert to share, main dishes will be provided. If you can help call Melissa at (941) 979-2676 or JT at (941) 234-7626.

