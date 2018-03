A memorial service for Carolyn J. Humke will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at the Boca Grande United Methodist Church.

A reception will be held in the Fellowship Hall following the service.

Mrs. Humke, the widow of Ramon L. Humke, passed away on Jan. 27 in Indianapolis, Indiana. She and her husband had a home in Seawatch since 1995.