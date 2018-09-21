Obituary Buck Cole

Wayne Berten Cole (Buck) 84, of Placida Fla., went to his heavenly home on September 7, 2018.

Wayne was born on December 12, 1933 to Ralph Cole Sr. and Ethel Dixon Cole on Little Gasparilla Island, Florida.

Wayne spent his entire life in the Placida area, commercially fishing the waters until the net ban was enacted in 1995. That didn’t stop Wayne. From there he continued commercially catching blue crab and finally learning and successfully running a horticulture clam nursery. The sea was Wayne’s passion; he had a sea of knowledge and loved sharing his many experiences with anyone who asked. He met and made many friends in the industry and appreciated every customer who helped him continue in the work he so loved.

Wayne was also a member of the Placida Church of God for most of his life, enjoying worshiping and fellowship with fellow members. Wayne had a great sense of humor and a ferocious appetite for homemade desserts.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; son Donald Cole; first wife Dorothy Cole and siblings, Joan Hayes, Ralph M. Cole Jr. (Martin), Joseph Cole and Ronald Cole.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife Lamona Cole of Placida Fla., sisters Amelia Player of Americus, Ga., Martha Jean Ireland of Lowland, N.C., and Deanna Futch of Port Charlotte, FL., daughter Carrie Greus of Englewood, FL, Susan Todd of Wesley Chapel, FL., grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Visitation will be held at the Placida Church of God at 5225 Placida Rd., Englewood, FL 34224 on Saturday September 15, 2018. Visitation is scheduled from 10:00 am to 11:00 am with Celebration of Life immediately following.

Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. You may express your condolences to the family at lemonbayfh.com