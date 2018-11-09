Obituary: Anne Wood Birgbauer

Anne Wood Birgbauer, a resident of Grosse Pointe Farms, Michigan, passed away on October 25, 2018. She was born in Detroit on March 14, 1944. She graduated from Grosse Pointe University School and Connecticut College.

Mrs. Birgbauer met the love of her life, Bruce D. Birgbauer, at Grosse Pointe University School, and they lived in Cambridge, Mass. as newlyweds before returning to Michigan. She was always outgoing and cheerful and would greet friends and family with a big smile and hug every time they saw her. She had a deep love for family and cherished time spent with her children, grandchildren and extended family. Mrs. Birgbauer was known for spontaneous acts of giving, including mystery trips, buying lunch for the person in line behind her, walking in the Thanksgiving Day parade and organizing appreciation events for the Detroit Police Department.

Mrs. Birgbauer was an avid bridge player who became a Life Master. She was also a competitive tennis and field hockey player, as well as a tennis coach. She also worked as an outreach coordinator for the Episcopal Diocese of

Michigan. She was involved in various organizations in Grosse Pointe as well as Boca Grande, Florida including the Garden Club of Michigan, Sigma Gamma Association, Junior League of Detroit, Junior League Gardeners, and the Boca Grande Women’s Club. She was past President of Sigma Gamma Foundation, a founding member of The Boca Grande Duplicate Bridge Club, and past President of The Planters Garden Club.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Bruce D. Birgbauer; her brother, Bob (Kathy) Wood of Greenville, SC and sister, Betsy (Jack) Dalrymple of Casselton, ND; her children John W. of Grosse Pointe Farms, Beth (Colin) Jackson of Portsmouth, RI, Carrie (Andrew) Friedberg of Portola Valley, CA and Peter H. of London, England; and her beloved grandchildren Ellie, Karl, Kate, Ian, Thais, Lucy, and Max. Mrs. Birgbauer was predeceased by her parents, Mr. & Mrs. Gordon Wood.

A funeral service will be held in Michigan on Saturday, November 17 at 11 a.m. at Christ Church Grosse Pointe. A memorial service will be held in Florida on Saturday, February 2, 2018 at 11 a.m. at St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church of Boca Grande.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in her honor to the St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church for Legacy-Outreach Programs (P.O. Box 272, Boca Grande, FL 33921) or the Boca Grande Health Clinic Foundation, Inc. (P.O. Box 2340, Boca Grande, FL 33921).