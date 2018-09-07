OBITUARY: Maxine Pearl Futch Bowie

Maxine Pearl Futch Bowie, 90, of Rotonda West, went to her heavenly home on September 3rd, 2018.

She was born on July 27, 1928 to Ray “Sug” Futch and Pearl Lowe Futch on Gasparilla Island. She was preceded in death by her parents; her loving husband, James Paul Bowie; beloved son, Douglas Wilkinson, Sr.; beloved daughter Leslie Ann; and siblings Alma, Ray, Duane, Hugh and Freddy.

Maxine is survived by her son, Leslie Wilkinson, of Fort White, Fla.; granddaughters Melony (Robert) of Venice, Fla.; Nicole (Jonas) of Evans, Ga. and great granddaughters Ariana and Mallory, youngest son Welton Wilkinson, Sr. and grandsons Welton, Jr., Wesley, Wiley and Christopher of Punta Gorda, Fla.; granddaughter, Karen (Terry) and great grandchildren Corey, Kayleena and Cynthia “Little Pearl” of Dade City, Fla.; grandson Douglas Wilkinson, Jr. (Stacy), granddaughters Shannon (Ben), Amanda and great-great grandson Jason, of Cape Coral, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews.

Maxine’s greatest love in her life was her family. She was a wonderful storyteller. As a young lady she performed at Weeki Wachee Springs as a mermaid and in their water ski shows. Later she was a multi-business owner and excelled in her work. She was active in the Ladies Auxiliary at the American Legion of Rotunda West. She was a strong, vibrant woman with a terrific sense of humor who will be missed greatly by all who knew and loved her.

Visitation and celebration of life to be held on Monday, September 10, 2018 from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood, followed by burial at Gulf Pines Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the American Legion Post #113 at 3436 Indiana Road, Rotonda West, FL 33947.