O, Christmas tree! to be lit up by firefighters

■ STAFF REPORT

Join family and friends at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 3, for the annual lighting of the Boca Grande Community Christmas Tree.

With clergy members from all island churches participating, the ceremony will take place on Park Avenue between 4th and 5th Streets.

A longtime Boca Grande tradition, the tree lighting will include carol singing led by the Boca Beaux quartet, and children from The Island School will take part in a live nativity scene.

Refreshments of apple cider and homemade cookies will be provided by the Boca Grande Woman’s Club, sponsor of the event.

In recognition of their dedication and tireless work during and after Hurricane Irma, representatives of the Boca Grande Fire Department will serve as honorary tree lighters.

Participating in the ceremony will be Lieutenant Mike D’Angelo and firefighters Pat Bigness, Dean Esposito, Erik Fatica, Patrick O’Connor and Matt Strube. Come and take part in this festive start to the Christmas season.