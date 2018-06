■ STAFF REPORT

As of last week, 21 boats were confirmed for entry into the 2018 Red Gill Invitational Tarpon Tournament, presented by Marine Tech Inc., the builder of Morgan boats.

On Saturday, June 16 fishing will begin at 5:30 p.m. and end at 8:30 p.m. Food will follow, as will the awards presentation.

The entry fee per boat is $750. Call William Woodroffe at (813) 310-1609 or Melissa Steyer at 964-2878 for more information.