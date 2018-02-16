New shingles vaccine at clinic might be of interest to many

The following was written by Dr. Thomas Ervin of the Boca Grande Health Clinic.

Varicella zoster (VZV) is one of eight herpesviruses known to cause illness in humans. Shingles is caused by reactivation of latent VZV infection within the sensory ganglions (nerves) of the body. VZV is present worldwide, and most adults have been infected. Reactivation of VZV can result in the development of rash, acute painful neuritis and persistent neurosensory syndromes.

Additionally, damage to eyes and other organs of the body can occur. While recurrent shingles is rare, post-herpetic pain syndromes are common and may last for months or years. Therefore, avoidance of reactivation is the goal of preventive therapies. There is a new VZV vaccine, Shingrix (GlaxoSmithKline), that has just become available.

The new vaccine has several features which are of clinical importance.

1. The vaccine contains an inactivated virus that cannot cause primary infection to the recipient or close contact.

2. The vaccine contains an “adjuvant” which makes the vaccine more immunologically potent, producing much better, and more lasting, immunity. Protection rates approach 90 percent at four years after immunization. 3. The vaccine must be given in two separate injections, give four to six months apart.

The recommendations are the following:

1. To revaccinate all previously vaccinated adults over the age of 60;

; 2. To primarily vaccinate all immunocompetent adults over the age of 50;

3. To consider Shingrix as immunization for immunosuppressed adults previously unvaccinated.

The Boca Grande Health Clinic now has a limited supply of Shingrix available. To receive the Shingrix vaccine, please contact the Clinic at 964-2276 to schedule an appointment.