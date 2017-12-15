Need a fresh fruit, flowers or cheese fix? Farmer’s Market will return on December 22

BY SUE ERWIN – Residents and guests of Boca Grande will be able to enjoy browsing through local produce, seafood, flowers and a variety of other items a bit earlier this season when the Boca Grande Farm and Fish Market returns on Friday, Dec. 22.

“We planned the opening day so we can catch some of the holiday crowd,” said Betsy Ventura, who organizes the festival along with Jean Baer.

Ventura and Baer own Local Roots, LLC and are celebrating their tenth season managing markets in Southwest Florida.

“We will be expanding to nine markets this season, adding to the list another barrier island in Lee County: Captiva Island Farmers Market, located at South Seas Island Resort,” Ventura said. “The markets will be on Tuesdays, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., opening December 19.”

The following new vendors have been accepted for the 2017-2018 season:

Aloe Organics – certified organic farmer from Arcadia; Angelic Desserts, a local baker selling Key lime pies and cheesecakes; Blue Pagoda Orchids; BushDogs – Maryland crabcakes, crab bisque, Chesapeake shrimp salad; Butcher’s Gourmet – local butcher from Osprey; Cedar Whiskey Sauces – fruit-based, flavored sauces.

Other vendors returning from last season include Sweet Treats by Cherie, Dominga Flowers, Dusty’s Produce, Euro Bakery, Farmer Mike, French Artisan, Good Boy Treats, Hats of Madagascar, Herbeque BBQ,

I Love Oils, Island Seafood, Jimmy’s Java, Kokokahn, Lakonia, Ernesto & Luigi Sauces, Mota’s Munchies and Mr. Fun Guy mushroom grower.

Pasta Machine, also new this year, will be offering freshly made pastas. Savoury Spoon will offer waffles on a stick, grilled cheese, smoothies and pressed juice. New York Bagels will be selling freshly baked bagels and muffins. Pilar’s Empanadas will have Argentinean empanadas and Chimichurri sauce, and there will also be a new gluten-free baker.

Paradise Fisheries will also return to offer locally caught stone crabs and shrimp, and Stamper Cheese will be returning with a great selection of Wisconsin cheeses.

Sipping Cottage dried teas, Presto Pesto, Twisted Acres air plants and Watermelon Green Tea will complete the list of vendors.

The Boca Grande Farmers Market will held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Friday through April at the ballfield on Wheeler Road.

For more information and for a complete list of markets, go to BuyLocalLee.com