My Halo purchased, new owners plan to carry on with same services

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Boca Grande residents who were concerned about the closing of My Halo, worry no more. Tim Beach and Stuart Christensen recently purchased the company, and they plan to continue to offer all levels of service that the former owners offered. Beach and Christensen currently own a business in Sarasota called Help at Home, which offers the same kinds of home health services as My Halo.

They purchased the company in Boca Grande about one month ago. Their plan is to keep the island office at 375 Park Avenue as well as the same phone number.

In June, a colleague suggested that Beach contact Michael and Grace Ott and have a conversation about My Halo.

“It was a shame we couldn’t make the transaction happen sooner; it would have been a fast transition,” Beach said. “We just didn’t know about it.”

Beach and Christensen both grew up in Southwest Florida, and they have a passion for this area. They have owned Help at Home since 2009. Together, they have more than 25 years of experience in the medical business.

As President and Chief Financial Officer, Beach brings extensive business experience in the medical services industry to Help at Home. The University of South Florida graduate developed a broad medical marketing practice in durable medical equipment, creating and operating several successful companies. He founded Doctors Choice Homecare, a Medicare-accredited agency, in 2007 with Christensen.

Beach and Christensen joined forces to start Help at Home in 2009, offering private home healthcare services to the Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Lee and Collier County areas. Their partnership was founded with the intention of establishing a quality alternative for families seeking the highest standard of home healthcare and personal accommodation services.

Christensen is a graduate of Riverview High School and Florida State University, and after several years in surgical product sales returned to Sarasota to develop the West Coast territory. He and Beach began a successful partnership with the founding of Alliance Oxygen & Medical Equipment, Inc. – a business that grew into a large regional company and subsequently was sold to a Michigan interest.

“Boca Grande is a great place, and we are very excited to be working with the clients on the island, as well as retaining some of the staff that Michael and Grace (Ott) hired,” Beach said.

They presently have 375 employees, including home health aides, nurses and office staff.

“Our Sarasota business really took off, which shows there are a lot of people out there who need these services, and they’re not willing to settle for companies that up-charge for services,” Beach said.

The new owners have taken over the My Halo social media, and they intend to tie the company in with their Help at Home business.

Services offered include companion care, home health aides and skilled nursing.

For more information, call (941) 964-HELP or visit helpathomefl.com.