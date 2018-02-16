The movers and shakers of the Strawberry Festival

■ STAFF REPORT

In early December, Bo Hamrick, financial consultant and Boca Grande Methodist Church member, put a notice in the Boca Beacon asking for furniture donations for the 2018 Strawberry Festival. That’s when he became Bo Hamrick, mover.

Along with a team of volunteers, Hamrick has made about 30 trips to pick up furniture for the United Methodist Women’s (UMW) fund-raiser on Saturday, March 3, including one to Lakewood Ranch in Sarasota … and the moving team’s work won’t be finished until Friday, Feb. 23.

Contributions have filled several storage units. Now the team is dropping off items at the site of a former grocery store donated by church member Jim Benson.

“The response to that notice in the Beacon has been amazing – strong and steady since before Christmas,” Hamrick says. “And much of the furniture is in excellent condition. It was donated based on a change of décor rather than wear. There is definitely no junk here.”

One homeowner in Cape Haze was willing to turn over the entire contents of his late mother’s home. But the movers had to work fast, because a closing was scheduled in a couple of days. Hamrick says that move required a “maximum effort” from the team – several of whom are over 70.

“We have some guys who are in pretty good shape for their age,” Hamrick points out. “I like to say that the men of the truck team have gone at it with a will.”

The “will” being a desire to top the amount earned from furniture sales at last year’s Strawberry Festival. The money raised goes to many area charities that benefit women and children in need. Last year the UMW raised a total of $80,000, with $4,700 coming from furniture sales.

“I think we have the high-quality items needed to beat that target,” Hamrick says.

Furniture committee chair from the UMW is Candy Rost, who will mark the items for sale. Hamrick doesn’t envy her job. What kind of price tag do you put on a 12-foot sunfish sailboat or a $10,000 Italian couch, with glass-topped coffee table or the many high-quality, valuable pieces from so many generous donors, he wonders.

The Strawberry Festival will open at 9 a.m. with furniture displayed in the parking lot in front of the Crowninshield Community House. Buyers will need to take the furniture with them; sorry, no deliveries.

In its 20th year, the Festival will be open until 2 p.m. and will feature strawberry shortcake, hotdogs and brats, the popular bargain room and boutique, book sale, wine pull, digging for jewelry, activities for kids and a silent auction with more than 60 items.