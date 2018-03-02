Mote Science Café: Every single one of us is connected to the ocean

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Did you know that 58 percent of the oxygen that people breathe comes from the sea? That means with every breath humans take, they are relying on a healthy ocean to keep them alive.

Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium invited island guests to come and learn about the health of the area’s coral reef system at a “Mote Science Café” event on Tuesday, Feb. 27 at The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club.

“I am very pleased to announce tonight that we have 35 PhD-level researchers at Mote and 24 different research programs, and I am very proud of all of them,” said President/CEO of Mote Marine Michael Crosby. “And it all started with one researcher – Jeannie Clark – who started doing research 63 years ago literally just around the bend in Cape Haze, which was the birthplace of Mote Marine.”

Crosby went on to say that when Mote started the post-doc fellowship program, funded entirely by philanthropy, the mission was to find the best and brightest young scientists in the field who were beyond passionate about the marine environment.

He was proud to announce the speaker, Dr. Erinn Muller, adding that she was the first person he hired in the post-doc program.

“Her research could provide help with so many issues; it’s just very exciting to learn about it.”

Dr. Muller said coral, like people, can develop weak immune systems when they experience stress.

“Coral is like an animal,” Dr. Muller said. “Coral reefs are incredibly important ecologically. They’re the most biologically diverse ecosystems within our oceans,” Muller said. “They provide homes for more than 25 percent of our marine life.”

Muller went on to say that the reefs are also important from an economic viewpoint.

“We estimate that the reef systems are worth more than 6 billion dollars to our state,” she said. “And that’s in part because they attract more than 16 million visitors annually to the state of Florida. And they also provide more than 70,000 local jobs. So not only are these ecosystems extremely important biologically, but economically they are precious, and we need to preserve and retain them.”

But our coral reefs are dying, especially here in Florida, Muller said.

So … “What is a coral?”… Muller asked the audience.

A young guest responded: “It’s a collection of small creatures that gather together in a colony and eventually keep growing on the skeletons of older corals,” which generated a grateful applause from the audience.

Muller also applauded the boy’s knowledge and hinted that he should come and work for Mote in the future.

The marine scientist went on to explain that coral bleaching is a common problem.

“It’s primarily due to climate change these days,” she said. “The warmer the summers get, the more these corals are turning white because of bleaching. Just one to two degrees (Celsius) above normal causes them to stress out and expel the algae that live inside their tissue, and the corals will turn white – but the immune system of the coral is also affected, and they become more susceptible to disease.”

Muller added that because of this, researchers are needed to study and document these threats to help figure out how to move forward and reverse these kinds of changes.

“Our goal is to create healthier reefs 100 years from now than what we are seeing today,” she said.

“How? We are incorporating some of the knowledge we’ve gained by visual observations in the field.”

Muller said we are at the point now that if we sit and wait and hope for natural recovery, we’re going to have localized extinction events for certain species throughout the Florida Keys.

“We’re already getting close on some species, actively doing restoration,” Muller said. “Taking corals into a nursery and propagating them and putting them back out onto the reefs to jumpstart new populations is the only way we are going to maintain corals within a place like the Florida Keys, which are bombarded by threats.

What can we do about our reefs?

“Part of our restoration plan is to consider offspring as resistant to multiple threats simultaneously while increasing genetic diversity; however, we do have some that appear to be more resilient than others, and we would select those kinds for genotypes.”

The free event was held at the Boca Grande Club and sponsored by U.S. Trust.

For more information, visit mote.org.