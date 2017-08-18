Mote Marine launches new online game: ‘Who wants to be a Sea Star?’

■ PROVIDED BY MOTE MARINE

Do you love trivia? Mote Marine Laboratory recently launched a new online game called “Who Wants to be a Sea Star?” on mote.org. This game was originally created for Mote’s Oh Baby! exhibit. This fun interactive game is an expanded version of what is currently on display at Mote and is fin-tastic for ocean enthusiasts.

“Who Wants to be a Sea Star” was developed by Mote Marine Laboratory’s website developer, Big Sea. Big Sea is a continuing Mote partner in developing additional educational enhancements to support Mote’s mission. Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium’s redesigned website, mote.org, won Best of Show for its budget class in 2015 during VISIT FLORIDA’s 48th Annual Florida Governor’s Conference on Tourism.

People of all ages can learn how ocean life renews itself during the marine science exhibit, “Oh Baby! Life Cycles of the Seas.”

This family-friendly, educational exhibit invites visitors to discover ocean animal “romance” and reproduction, babies of many species and the survival challenges facing new generations of marine life. These topics are central to marine research around the globe, including the world-class science of Mote Marine Laboratory.

Mote raises and breeds many marine species – such as sport fish for ecosystem restoration and seahorses for conservation and education. Understanding marine animal life cycles – including how and where they mate and give birth – is vital for conserving populations of keystone marine species and their future generations.