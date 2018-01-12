Mote celebrates five years in Boca Grande with celebration

January 12, 2018
BY SUE ERWIN – Mote Marine hosted a five-year anniversary open house on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to celebrate its efforts of outreach and marine education in Boca Grande.

Former First Lady Laura Bush attended the Mote anniversary event.

The family-friendly celebration included interactive science and education booths for kids as well as hors d’oeuvres and cocktails for adults … and even a special visit by former First Lady Laura Bush.

President and CEO of Mote Dr. Michael Crosby address to crowd and spoke about some of the latest technology that Mote scientists have been working on, including the recent Red tide app and an underwater drone.

Kayla Keyes of Mote Marine holds a fossilized loggerhead sea turtle skull

“This is truly the birthplace of Mote,” Crosby said. “It started out with one scientist – Dr. Eugenie Clark – doing research in a one-room laboratory. I’m proud to say that 60 years later, we’ve become a world-class marine research organization with five offices … and we are still growing.”

 

 

 

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon’s sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

