Mote celebrates five years in Boca Grande with celebration

BY SUE ERWIN – Mote Marine hosted a five-year anniversary open house on Tuesday, Jan. 9 to celebrate its efforts of outreach and marine education in Boca Grande.

The family-friendly celebration included interactive science and education booths for kids as well as hors d’oeuvres and cocktails for adults … and even a special visit by former First Lady Laura Bush.

President and CEO of Mote Dr. Michael Crosby address to crowd and spoke about some of the latest technology that Mote scientists have been working on, including the recent Red tide app and an underwater drone.

“This is truly the birthplace of Mote,” Crosby said. “It started out with one scientist – Dr. Eugenie Clark – doing research in a one-room laboratory. I’m proud to say that 60 years later, we’ve become a world-class marine research organization with five offices … and we are still growing.”