May/June Gasparilla Magazine now available

The May/June Gasparilla Magazine is out and ready to be distributed. Make sure you get your copy soon to have access to great features like our local “pearl girl” Julie Salvetti, Renaissance Man Terry Seitz, lots of fishing tournament information and much more.
Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine.
She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.