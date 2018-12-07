Mark your calendars for Swayze Studio Art Lovers’ Party

December 7, 2018
To the Editor:

Mark your calendars for the 31st annual Studio Party/Art Lovers’ Appreciation Day/Once-a-Year Art Sale on Saturday, Dec. 15 from 2 to 10 p.m. at The Carroll Swayze Studio, 2373 Donovan Road in Englewood (look for the lighted bicycle tree).

If you are looking for a unique gift for that special person, my “Once- a-Year Art Sale” is definitely for you. Look for some dramatic discounts and wonderful crazy art, not to mention the 6th annual Soup Cookoff. Bring a crockpot of your best soup and join the competition, but all soups need to be in the kitchen by 6:30 p.m. that day. Tasting and judging begins at 7 p.m. Along with my art you will find Rich Fizer’s blown glass manatees and ornaments, recycled glass sun catchers and more ornaments, a glass tree of lights and music.

Everyone is invited, so bring your family and friends and enjoy the day.

Carroll Swayze
Englewood

