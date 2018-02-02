Mark Spurgeon slated as first ‘Bytes’ speaker of season

Featured News, The News
February 2, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Mark Spurgeon slated as first ‘Bytes’ speaker of season

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Historical Society has announced that lifetime island resident Mark Spurgeon will be the first speaker scheduled for the 2018 season of the ever-popular “History Bytes” series, sponsored by U.S. Trust and scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Fust Library Loggia. The presentation is titled, “Forty Years of Boca Grande Real Estate.”

Spurgeon moved to the island at the age of 9 with his family and later graduated from Charlotte High School and Edison Community College. In 1981 he joined Boca Grande Real Estate and became a broker in 1983. He is now the owner of the business.

Mark has served on numerous committees on the island and is currently president-elect of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors.

There is no cost for the presentation. Refreshments will be served following the talk.

Call the Historical Society at 964-1600 with questions, or go to bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com for more information.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Newer Post
Older Post