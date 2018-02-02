Mark Spurgeon slated as first ‘Bytes’ speaker of season

■ STAFF REPORT

The Boca Grande Historical Society has announced that lifetime island resident Mark Spurgeon will be the first speaker scheduled for the 2018 season of the ever-popular “History Bytes” series, sponsored by U.S. Trust and scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 11 a.m. in the Fust Library Loggia. The presentation is titled, “Forty Years of Boca Grande Real Estate.”

Spurgeon moved to the island at the age of 9 with his family and later graduated from Charlotte High School and Edison Community College. In 1981 he joined Boca Grande Real Estate and became a broker in 1983. He is now the owner of the business.

Mark has served on numerous committees on the island and is currently president-elect of the Englewood Area Board of Realtors.

There is no cost for the presentation. Refreshments will be served following the talk.

Call the Historical Society at 964-1600 with questions, or go to bocagrandehistoricalsociety.com for more information.