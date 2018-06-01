Mangrove fishing, then the Pass makes for a great day

My typical summer day normally begins guiding guests to countless snook under dock lights and area bridges well before dawn. Many anglers enjoy fishing under the stars without the heat and hazard of the sun. Night fishing is what I call “easy fishing” for guests, typically producing 50 or more snook in two or three hours of sight fishing to piles of hungry snook. If you have not experienced this, I invite you to head out at night and take a look at your local canal, pass or bay docks that are lighted. Approach with caution and respect the property. Homeowner’s understand water is public property, but the dock and its contents are pri- vate property. Tying up to private docks and making excessive noise is a no-no, so do the right thing and you will have a great time catching lots of fish. Pitching live pilchards into the snook feeding frenzy zone is great fun and the easiest way to catch countless snook in this setting. Larger snook frequently tuck into darker areas with less current to easily ambush aimlessly passing prey. Works lures and live bait utilizing the flow of current and work them from the shadow into the light, just as it would naturally present itself.

While the majority of our local captains are on the hunt for tarpon, the pristine backcountry waters in our area are left alone for the fish to roam the flats. Translation, no pressure equals world-class inshore fishing for BIG snook and other local species. It is not unusual to steer my guests into a backcountry honey hole on the way to BGP and throw a topwater lure like a Bomber Saltwater Grade “Badonkadonk” in 4” size near the mangroves as the sun rises. The sheer exhilaration of witnessing a big push of water and a giant snook or oversized redfish blasting the lure out of the water is extremely hard to describe. Keep your eyes open for a backcountry tarpon or an occasional cruising cobia while you’re stalking reds and snook. Most fish in that capacity will eagerly take your offering because they are searching for food.