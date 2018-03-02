Look out for traffic delays coming soon

March 2, 2018
■ STAFF REPORT

Traffic is going to be hairy once again, as workers will be doing finishing work right at the Boca Grande Causeway.

The intersection of Placida Road and the Causeway will be down to one lane today, March 2, and then again intermittently for the next three weeks.

The actual schedule the County has announced is: March 2.

Traffic loops with lane closures – Intersection of Placida Road and Boca Grande Causeway; March 5 – 8: Turn lane and driveway paving with lane closures; March 12 – 23: Main line final lift and traffic striping with lane closures.

