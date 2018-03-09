Local Realtor named top-selling agent of 2017 for three counties

■ STAFF REPORT

Gulf Coast International Properties of Boca Grande has announced that Bob Melvin again led Boca Grande and all other agents in dollar volume of sales for all of Sarasota, Charlotte & Lee Counties in 2017.

“Thank you to all of my clients and customers for entrusting such important decisions in your lives to me and our hometown team here at Gulf Coast International Properties, Boca Grande,” said Bob. “I am most proud of our level of service and the knowledge we provide.”

Melvin had 41 sales as the listing agent and 33 as the selling agent in this past year. In some cases he was both.

“Boca Grande sells itself in many ways, thanks to everyone who cares and loves this special place just as much as I do,” Bob said. “I strive to enhance what we have in and around Boca Grande, and I know my clients appreciate that over my 34 years of doing this here and selling a billion and a half [dollars] of this real estate.”

The 2017 Multiple Listing Service shows Bob ended the year involved in nearly $84 million of sales in Boca Grande and more than $94 million overall in our area.

A recent article in the Beacon showcased a Gasparilla Island residential sales record. Actually the island record was a sale in 2001 in Gulf Shores North, on Shore Lane, that came in at $14.9 million.Gulf Coast International Properties, Boca Grande’s Melvin and Heath Seckel also recently sold the former FPL Property, which is considered to be some of the best residential real estate available in all of Florida.

Brian Corcoran of the island’s BRC Group, LLC came in 19th on the list. Randy Wojcik of Boca Grande Real Estate came in 23rd.