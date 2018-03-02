Live auction at Green Gala promises to be action-packed

■ STAFF REPORT

The BIPS Green Gala committee has put together a collection of fun and unique items for this year’s “Catch A Wave” fundraiser to be held on Monday, March 19 at 5:30 p.m.

Your support sustains the basic foundation of BIPS and allows us to continue our mission to inspire, educate and preserve while supporting our state parks and community.

Start planning now, and join forces with your friends to bid with you. Our featured live auction item is a Port Boca Grande Lighthouse cocktail soiree.

Here is a unique opportunity to entertain up to 30 friends at the most historic and beautiful island venue available. Light appetizers, wine/beer and lovely music will surely make this a memorable evening for you and your special quests.

Also being offered: – 2 Park rangers working 4 hours to complete your “honey-do” list; – Beach wagon filled with assorted libations and treasures; – Fishing trips with Capt. Nat Italiano for tarpon, and Captains Reark & Peeples for the Everglades; – Jane Carlson, Lighthouse painting.

Check your Boca Beacon next week for silent auction highlights.

Grab your board at high tide and head to BIPS’ 22nd Green Gala!

Purchase individual tickets for $150 per person by calling the Lighthouse at (941) 964-0600 or online at barrierislandparkssociety.org.