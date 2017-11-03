Literature Forum begins new season with ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’

■ STAFF REPORT

The Literature Forum will inaugurate its 2017-18 season on Thursday, Nov. 7 with a presentation of “All Quiet On The Western Front.”

Erich Maria Remarque, who served in the German army during World War I, gives us this classic portrayal of the cruelty and senselessness of war.

The 1928 novel is his best-known and depicts in horrifying detail how the exuberant patriotism of young German soldiers disintegrated in the trenches of the Western Front. Linda May and Jo Van Zoeren will lead the discussion.

All are welcome to attend the November meeting at 2 p.m. in the Houghton Room of the Community Center.