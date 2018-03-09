Lessons learned from living: ‘Surgeons unmasked’

■ BY SUE ERWIN

Three of Boca Grande’s renowned surgeons will share their untold stories at 2 p.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center auditorium on Tuesday, March 13.

Dr. Jim May, Dr. Les Nash and Dr. Daly Walker will discuss what personally inspired each of them to become a surgeon.

The men will share their stories, thoughts and opinions on medicine over the length of their careers.

Audience members will learn about how to give their own doctors a checkup.

Licensed clinical social worker Grace Ott will facilitate the event.

Ott will introduce the physicians and pose questions for each doctor.

“The questions could likely trigger a larger conversation,” Ott said. “And we’re hoping there will be good interaction between the audience and the surgeons.”

The goal of the program is to educate the audience on the current healthcare system and teach them how to navigate the system and make it work better for them.

“All three of us have a variety of experience in medicine, and I think all of us agree that the purpose of this event is to help share information with patients so that they have a better understanding of the healthcare system,” said Dr. May.

Dr. Walker will be talking specifically about the clinic he founded, Southern Indiana Surgery, Inc. He started the clinic more than 40 years ago. He’ll be discussing how it has changed over time and how patients can interact with the healthcare system to make it more efficient for them.

“Les will very likely chime in and talk about his experience and thoughts about funding in the healthcare system, and discuss the pros and cons of a single-payer system and what direction we are heading toward as a nation,” May said.

Dr. May will focus on talking about how to give your doctor a checkup, and what kinds of questions to ask when you are choosing a surgeon for a procedure.

“I’ll talk about how patients can maximize the time they have with their doctors by preparing information ahead of time on what to discuss during the appointments, because the system is truncating the amount of time doctors are spending with patients,” May said. “It makes it harder on the doctor and harder on the patient.”

The surgeons will also be talking about information that is often hidden from the public, like how specialists get recognized and what is required to become a specialist.

If you would like to attend, sign up at friendsofbocagrande.org or call 964-0827.