Lemon Bay Touchdown Club fishing tournament August 4

■ STAFF REPORT

The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s seventh annual fishing tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 4 at Boca Grande Marina, 220 Harbor Drive, Boca Grande.

Offshore anglers will fish for red grouper, snapper and a mystery fish. The inshore division will fish for redfish, trout and a mystery fish.

There will be a captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. Offshore boats will be released at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 – Inshore boats will check in between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 – One of two locations, and begin fishing at 7 a.m.

All weigh-ins will be from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Boca Grande Marina, with an after-party starting at 5 p.m.

Team entry is $350, which includes four anglers, VIP bag and long-sleeve tournament shirt. Anglers may be added for $50 per person.

Registration after August 1 will be $400 per team. Proceeds benefit the Lemon Bay High Manta Rays football program. Organizers are also welcoming sponsors at all levels.

For more information, contact Janine Vito at (941) 441-7045, Ryan Johnson at (941) 586-8019, or Holly Haynes at (941) 270-2479.