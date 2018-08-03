Lemon Bay Touchdown Club fishing tournament August 4

August 3, 2018
STAFF REPORT

The Lemon Bay Touchdown Club’s seventh annual fishing tournament is set for Saturday, Aug. 4 at Boca Grande Marina, 220 Harbor Drive, Boca Grande.

Offshore anglers will fish for red grouper, snapper and a mystery fish. The inshore division will fish for redfish, trout and a mystery fish.

There will be a captain’s meeting at 6 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 3 at Ricaltini’s Bar & Grille, 1997 Kentucky Ave., Englewood. Offshore boats will be released at 9 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 3 – Inshore boats will check in between 6 a.m. and 7 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 4 – One of two locations, and begin fishing at 7 a.m.

All weigh-ins will be from 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. at Boca Grande Marina, with an after-party starting at 5 p.m.

Team entry is $350, which includes four anglers, VIP bag and long-sleeve tournament shirt. Anglers may be added for $50 per person.

Registration after August 1 will be $400 per team. Proceeds benefit the Lemon Bay High Manta Rays football program. Organizers are also welcoming sponsors at all levels.

For more information, contact Janine Vito at (941) 441-7045, Ryan Johnson at (941) 586-8019, or Holly Haynes at (941) 270-2479.

 

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

