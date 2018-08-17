Lee County DOT to resurface some island roads soon

Featured News, The News
August 17, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Lee County DOT to resurface some island roads soon

■ STAFF REPORT

Road paving work is scheduled to begin Thursday to resurface about 3.9 miles of roadway in Boca Grande as part of ongoing maintenance in the community. The roads to be resurfaced include sections of Palm Avenue, Park Avenue, East Railroad Avenue, West Railroad Avenue, Damficare St., Bradley Avenue, Bayou Avenue, Harbor Drive, 1st Street, Banyon Street, 3rd Street, 4th Street and 5th Street. Lee County officials say the work is expected to be completed by September. For a complete list of the roads to be resurfaced, please see the chart to the left.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Older Post