LCSO warns of attempted phone fraud cases on island

■ STAFF REPORT

Recently, several residents on Boca Grande have received an automated phone call telling them their credit card information on file at the grocery store is not correct and needs to be updated immediately by calling a specific number provided by the scam caller.

At this time, it appears there are no local victims; however, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to be aware of these types of calls and reminds you to hang up the phone immediately if someone you do not know begins asking for personal information.

You can avoid becoming a victim of this scheme by following these basic rules:

Do not trust your caller ID. Scammers use internet technology to fool you by creating the name of a familiar government agency or a local phone number. Although it may look like a trusted source is calling you, it could actually be a con artist trying to rip you off from anywhere in the world.

Never give out your personal identifying information. To avoid becoming a victim of identity theft, keep your bank account information, social security number and credit card numbers confidential.

Call the Lee County Sheriff’s Office fraud line at (239) 258-3292 if you receive a suspicious call or have questions about the legitimacy of a call.