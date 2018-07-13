Ladies Mix & Match this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

It’s all about the draw this Saturday, July 14, for the Ladies’ Draw: Mix and Match Tarpon Tournament which will be held in Boca Grande Pass at 11 a.m. So far, at least 40 women have signed up, which is a full field. All anglers will be matched with a total of four anglers and one captain drawn from the deck. The cost is $175 per angler, which includes tournament and captain’s fees. The captain’s party will be held on Friday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in the Caribbean Room of The Temp. Fishing begins at 11 a.m., and the tournament wraps up at 2 p.m. To all who are fishing, be sure to check with your captain to see what time to meet him at the dock.