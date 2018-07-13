Ladies Mix & Match this weekend

Featured News, The News
July 13, 2018
A+ A-
Email Print
Ladies Mix & Match this weekend

■ STAFF REPORT

It’s all about the draw this Saturday, July 14, for the Ladies’ Draw: Mix and Match Tarpon Tournament which will be held in Boca Grande Pass at 11 a.m. So far, at least 40 women have signed up, which is a full field. All anglers will be matched with a total of four anglers and one captain drawn from the deck. The cost is $175 per angler, which includes tournament and captain’s fees. The captain’s party will be held on Friday, July 13 at 6 p.m. in the Caribbean Room of The Temp. Fishing begins at 11 a.m., and the tournament wraps up at 2 p.m. To all who are fishing, be sure to check with your captain to see what time to meet him at the dock.

Posted by

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

Tagged with
Older Post