Ladies Howl this weekend

Ladies, are you ready for some more great tarpon fishing?

The 2017 Ladies Night Out Howl at the Moon Tournament is this weekend.

The captain’s meeting will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday, June 2 at PJ’s Seagrille Restaurant on Park Avenue.

Tournament fishing will be from 8 to 11 p.m. on Saturday, June 3 in Boca Grande Pass.

The awards ceremony will be at the “Pink” docks immediately following the fishing tournament.

Cash prizes will be awarded to 1st and 2nd place. Entry fee is $600 per boat. Field will be limited to a maximum of 25 boats.

For more information, call (941) 964-0907.