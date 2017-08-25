‘La Pirate’ has been found

A 2002 26’ Glacier Bay boat reportedly stolen from Marina Bokeelia on July 21 has been recovered. The boat, which belongs to Capt. Jack who operates “Capt. Jack’s Boat Tours” in Bokeelia, was docked along with other tour boats behind Capt. Con’s Fish House on Main Street when the owner noticed it was gone at 5 p.m.

A $1,000 reward was offered and flyers were placed throughout Bokeelia and Pine Island asking for tips and mosquito control was also alerted to help assist in the search.

“We received a tip from a Realtor in Matlacha who was boating with her husband in the shallow waters and saw a boat shoved far into the mangroves,” said Capt. Cathy Eagle who works at Capt. Jack’s Boat Tours. “Her husband identified it and towed it back in to a dock in Bokeelia.”

The vessel was missing one whole engine and two new propellers were removed from the second engine.

“The thieves either didn’t have the correct tools or they were spooked by something and left the boat – probably planning to return later and take more items,” Eagle said.

The owner is happy to report that the boat is officially back out on the water giving passengers private tours (up to six people) from Boca Grande to Cabbage Key, Bokeelia and Matlacha.

For more information, visit captainjacksgrandeboattours.com.