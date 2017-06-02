Kids: get ready to fish

■ STAFF REPORT

The 7th annual Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament presented by Columbia Sportswear is planned for Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The activities will start at 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Tournament registration will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the state park.

Fishing competition will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 9 p.m.

The event will be covered by Margaritaville music station on Serious XM Radio.

For more information, visit gasparillaislandkidsclassic.com.