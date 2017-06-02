Kids: get ready to fish

June 2, 2017
■ STAFF REPORT

The 7th annual Gasparilla Island Kids Classic Tarpon Tournament presented by Columbia Sportswear is planned for Saturday, June 10, 2017.

The activities will start at 11 a.m. at the Boca Grande Community Center.

Tournament registration will be from noon to 2 p.m. at the state park.

Fishing competition will be from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m. and awards will be presented at 9 p.m.

The event will be covered by Margaritaville music station on Serious XM Radio.

For more information, visit gasparillaislandkidsclassic.com.

Marcy Shortuse is the editor of the Boca Beacon, and has been with the paper since 2007. She is also editor of the Boca Beacon's sister publication, Gasparilla Magazine. She has more than 20 years of experience writing and editing local newspapers and is originally from the Chicago area.

