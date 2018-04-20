Kids’ fishing tourney scheduled for April 28

■ STAFF REPORT

Attention kids: Grab your rods and reels and head out to the Boca Grande Fishing Pier on Saturday, April 28. Lee County Parks and Recreation is hosting the free kids’ fishing tournament. Sponsored by the Boca Beacon and Boca Grande Marina, this will be the last tournament of the season.

This is a catch-and-release tournament for kids age 15 and under. Bait will be provided (no lures allowed). All children must be supervised by a parent or guardian at the event.

Fishing will start at 9 a.m. and end at 11 a.m. Registration is not necessary – just be at the pier ready to fish by 9 a.m.

Refreshments are not provided, so bring food and drinks as desired. The pier is located at the north end of the island, just south of Kappy’s Market.

Prizes will be awarded for each age category, and there will also be drawings for some pretty cool items.

For more information, contact the Boca Grande Community Center at 964-2564.