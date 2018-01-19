Keep warm with some hot chowder!

■ STAFF REPORT

This Saturday, Jan. 20 15 local restaurants and several individuals will throw their reputation on the line and their hat in the ring to participate in the 4th Annual Island School Chowder, Everyone! event.

From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. that day stop by The Crowninshield Community House and help to support the school’s PTO fundraiser of the year.

Proceeds from this event help to fund yearbooks, field trips, the Friendship Dance, teacher supplies and special projects throughout the year.

Restaurants participating include Eagle Grille and Miller’s Dockside, The Loose Caboose, The Innlet at the Outlet, 3rd Street Bistro & Bar, South Beach Bar & Grill, The Grapevine, The Temptation, Boca Bay Pass Club, The Gasparilla Inn Beach Club, The Pink Elephant, Hudson’s Grocery, Newlin’s Mainely Gourmet, Placida Grill and Noy’s Bistro.

The chowder will be served up by the parents, staff and alumni of The Island School and tickets are $15 for adults, $5 for children, cash at the door. Salad & desserts will also be served. During the event there will be a silent auction of various items up for bid, as well as a 50/50 auction. Auction items include golf and tennis lessons, fishing charters, jewelry, artwork, photo sessions, restaurant gift certificates and much more.

Can’t stay for the event? They will be providing chowder to-go orders as well.

Call the school at 964-8016 for more information.