Join the singing soiree on April 25 with Grande Glee

■ STAFF REPORT

Elaine Skypala, Linda Rollyson, Michael Alexander, Carol Elwood, John Cleghorn, John Moenning, Erica Ress Martin, John Thomas, Julian Keevil, James Martin, Reyn Guyer, Jerry Edgerton, Margaret Bush, Boots Tolsdorf, Ginny Bell and Oakley Johnson invite you to this year’s Singing Soiree. The theme is fun. The songs are fun. And we promise you 90 minutes of fun.

It’s Grande Glee’s end-of-season party featuring free wine and live music. You’ll hear some of Boca Grande’s best singers. You’ll love the solos and harmonies everyone has perfected under Sharon Ponte’s expert musical direction. Mary Jeanne Moorman accompanies everyone on the piano.

So join them for a cocktail hour certain to hit the right note. Call Friends at 964-0827 for more information. Or just show up. Either way, be prepared to have fun.