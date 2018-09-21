Johann Fust Library offers ‘Makerspace’ program for kids

■ BY SUE ERWIN

There’s a new program at the library especially tailored for kids eight and older.

”Makerspace” is a collaborative space where kids gather to get creative with Do-It-Yourself projects, invent new ones and share ideas.

“It gives children a place to create and build on their own time,” said Johann Fust Community Librarian Gladys Varga.

Some of the things available now at the library include Spirograph, a geometric drawing toy that produces mathematical roulette curves of the variety technically known as hypotrochoids and epitrochoids.

Other supplies on the Makerspace cart include materials to make bracelets, bookmarks and more.

The Makerspace cart is located in the main stacks room where you check items out, but it can also use in other areas of the library.

“This is not guided time,” Varga said. “They’re encouraged to take as long as they need to create and work on their projects.”

The idea started several years ago in a library in New York and has grown exponentially in libraries all over the United States.

“It’s also getting popular in schools,” Varga said.

And it’s not just about making simple crafts, but utilizing technology as well.

The Fust library will be borrowing technology items, such as 3-D pens and “Little Bots,” that have been purchased by Lee County Library System Youth Services. The items will travel to branches around the county.

“We want students to focus more on design and innovation,” she said.

The Johann Fust Community Library is located at 1040 10th Street in Boca Grande.

For more information, visit lee.gov.com/library.