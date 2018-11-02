Johann Fust Library Foundation fall book sale starts Monday

■ STAFF REPORT

The annual Johann Fust Library Foundation fall book sale is planned for Monday, Nov. 5 through Wednesday, Nov. 7.

The hours of the event will be from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, and from 9:30 a.m. to noon on Wednesday.

The sale will be held in the loggia area at the library.

The book sale at the library is presented by the Johann Fust Library Foundation.

There will be hundreds of nearly new and gently used hardback and trade paperback books, DVDs, CDs and even some rare books.

Come and explore the many items for sale and complete some of your holiday gift shopping early.

The JF Library Foundation owns and maintains all of the original library grounds, gardens and buildings as well as the fine collections of artifacts and rare books. Throughout the year the Foundation sponsors many of the events and presentations that take place at the Library.

The Lee County Library System provides the library services. Professional library staff manages the print, audio visual and digital collections. They provide computer assistance, e-clinics, circulation and reference services and also present story time for children.

To sign up for the email newsletter and keep informed of upcoming events, visit the website at jfcl.org or send an email to JFLibraryFoundation@comcast.net.