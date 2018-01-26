Jazz, Virginia Woolf and home tours up this week

■ STAFF REPORT

The sounds of New Orleans jazz will be filling the air at the Boca Grande Community Center with the Bud Leeds Ensemble on Sunday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

An “All that Jazz” crowd-pleaser, the ensemble will bring you the instrumental harmonies, rhythms and improvisation that Dixieland is known for. Leading the group is Bud Leeds, clarinetist.

This free concert will take place on the courtyard green of the Boca Grande Community Center. Seating is limited. Space will be available to park your golf cart, have a picnic or tailgate, so get there early and bring your own beverages (alcohol permitted).

The Friends of the Boca Grande Community Center invite you to enjoy the next National Theatre Live production, Edward Albee’s “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” on Monday, Jan. 29 at 5 p.m.

Sonia Friedman Productions presents Imelda Staunton (Gypsy, Vera Drake, the Harry Potter films); Conleth Hill (Game Of Thrones, The Producers); Luke Treadaway (The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time, Fortitude, The Hollow Crown) and Imogen Poots (A Long Way Down, Jane Eyre) in James Macdonald’s new production of Edward Albee’s landmark play, broadcast live to cinemas from the Harold Pinter Theatre, London.

In the early hours of the morning on the campus of an American college, Martha, much to her husband George’s displeasure, has invited the new professor and his wife to their home for some after-party drinks. As the alcohol flows and dawn approaches, the young couple are drawn into George and Martha’s toxic games, until the evening reaches its climax in a moment of devastating truth-telling.

Spectacular Boca Grande homes featuring wonderful architecture, art collections and landscaped gardens will be open for your viewing pleasure on Thursday, Feb. 1 from 1 to 5 p.m. The ticket price is $85 per person for Art Center members and $95 for non-members.

The tour includes seven homes from Loomis Avenue, Park Avenue, East Railroad, Palm, Tarpon, Boca Bay Drive and 13th Street.

Tickets for this fundraiser are available at Boca Grande Art Center at 236 Banyan Street during regular office hours Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., or by calling (941) 964-1700 to reserve yours.

There will be docents at each location to guide you. This biennial fundraiser will be held in support of the mission of the Boca Grande Art Center.

For further information about this event or to purchase tickets, call the Art Alliance office at 964-1700 or visit bocagrandeartalliance.org.