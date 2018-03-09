RPP’s My Fair Lady should be top notch

■ STAFF REPORT

If you haven’t seen a Royal Palm Players production yet, you’d better hope you have tickets to this week’s “My fair Lady,” which will run March 6, 7, 8, 9 and 10 at 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 11 at 5 p.m.

“My Fair Lady” is based on George Bernard Shaw’s “Pygmalion.” It’s storyline focuses on Professor Henry Higgins, a pompous scholar of phonetics who believes that the accent and tone of one’s voice determines a person’s prospects in society. RPP President Hal McCombs has been cast as the sometimes stern, often jovial, befuddled and frustrated Higgins.

Eliza Doolittle, an unrefined “guttersnipe nothingness” working-class girl, is portrayed by Julia Pierce. Higgins bets Colonel Hugh Pickering, a retired British Colonel, that he can teach Eliza to speak as a woman of society and pass her off as a duchess anywhere. Kris Doubles, an RPP regular, is a convivial, boisterous Pickering.

While the show dates are all sold out, diehard fans can wait outside the auditorium at show time and will be able to purchase any empty seats. For more information, call RPP at 964-2670.